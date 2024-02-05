Help us in the fight against corruption - EOCO Boss

the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah

Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), has beseeched Ghanaians to vigorously take part in the brawl against corruption.

She asserts that officeholders and politicians cannot win the fight against corruption alone, hence the need for the help of Ghanaians.



Reacting to Ghana’s 43rd position in the recent corruption perception index, the Executive Director of EOCO emphasized that it is imperative to join efforts to eradicate corruption, citinewsroom.com reports.



She advised Ghanaians not to hesitate to voluntarily give information to strengthen the fight against corruption.



She said, “I keep saying that everybody must be part of the fight against corruption, not just those in authority, it must be everybody. Everyone must ensure that they are playing their role in the fight against corruption.

“When you see something, not only in the physical security but even in the area of corruption, you must say something because if you don’t say it, it will get bad and that is what we should be worried about,” Maame Tiwa added.



