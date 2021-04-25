Help us return home – Stranded Ghanaians in Saudi Arabia beg Akufo-Addo

Some of the stranded women

Some stranded Ghanaian immigrants in Suadi Arabia are appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to repatriate them home.

The group of women, spread across Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh and other cities in the Gulf country, noted in a video that they migrated to seek greener pastures but have been restrained from travelling back home by Saudi authorities.



“Our employers have declared us wanted by police and blocked us from travelling back to our country. We were declared wanted without committing any crime”, they said in an interview.



“Another issue is that we were given a 3-month visa and it has expired. All these are some reasons why we have been restrained. Some of us have the means to come back home but the authorities here have blocked us, so, we are stranded,” one of the ladies told Class News in a phone interview.

The group of women, therefore, wants the Akufo-Addo government to engage in diplomatic talks with the Saudi government to repatriate them.



“We are, therefore, appealing to Akufo-Addo and the embassy to talk to the Saudi authorities on our behalf and help us come back home”.