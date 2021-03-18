Help your child walk your last foot to the grave - Chief

Children are the future

Torgbui Dunyo IV, Dufia of Atanve in the Akatsi North District, has urged parents to ensure the holistic development of their children to protect the future.

He said it was important to build a strong foundation in a child’s life through investing time and resources to educate them.



Torgbui Dunyo made the call at the commissioning of Atanve Literacy and Information Technology (IT) Centre, the first in the community, which was initiated and completed by Ms Hamdia Mahama and Maame Yaa Afram of Lead for Ghana (LFG), a not-for-profit entity, with support from other organisations, community members and benevolent individuals.



Torgbui Dunyo said parents ought to be responsible for their children’s education, which he said was the surest way to ensure the proper development of any child into a successful citizen for family and society.



“I urge you to be concerned with your children’s education. Provide their educational needs. Whether there’s a free School Feeding Programme or not, don’t send them off to school on empty stomach and without money. Their books, their uniforms, provide these things for them. Prioritise their needs because it’s important.



Invest in them today and I can assure you that you will not regret it tomorrow. They’ll remember all the sacrifices you made to see them through their education. And at the dusk of life, they’ll be there to help you walk your last foot to the grave.”

He thanked LFG for the contribution to education in the community and called on the Assembly to try and resolve the network challenges to ensure internet connectivity for the Centre to operate for the needed impact.



Mr Livingstone Dela Agbo, Volta Regional Leadership and Growth Manager, LFG commended everyone for supporting the initiative of the fellows (2018 cohorts) and called for continued collaboration for results.



“We don’t work in isolation and so, we thank everyone for this project. It’s a great thing we’ve done for this school. We want to see impacts that because of this project, children of this school can use computer tools to make our donors proud. Let’s get involved, put our hands to the wheel and drive the development of the school.”



The day, which had representatives from the Assembly, the Member of Parliament, the Education Directorate and Management of the school, saw activities including poetry recital and display of literacy skills from pupils, presentation of awards to LFG fellows and freewill offering towards the upkeep of the Centre.



Lead for Ghana, an organisation bent on eliminating educational inequality in Ghana, recruits Ghana’s best and brightest university graduates and young professionals to teach Science, Mathematics, IT and English in underserved communities through a two-year leadership development fellowship.