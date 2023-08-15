Henry Quartey bans political party paraphernalia during festivities

Henry Quartey is the Greater Accra Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced that political party paraphernalia are no longer allowed during festivities.

According to him, the decision was taken in conjunction with the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ban political party paraphernalia during festivities.



The authorities of the Greater Accra Region believe that this decision will help to provide a peaceful and conducive atmosphere during various festivities and avoid chaos stemming from political misunderstandings.



In a meeting held on Monday, August 14, 2023, to deliberate on plans for the Greater Accra Region, it was agreed that no traditional council or political party within the region should hoist any party paraphernalia.



“Today, we also collectively agreed to place a total ban on the use of party paraphernalia during a festive period in the Greater Accra region. And that will be from Ada all the way to Bortianor,” Henry Quartey said, according to myjoyonline.com.



During the meeting, it was also agreed that there will be restrictions on the movements of tricycles in some designated areas in the assemblies.