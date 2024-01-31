Henry Quartey keeps winning because he is a man of integrity – Constituency Chairman

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

Ayawaso Central Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bismark Boateng, has described Greater Accra Regional Minister and MP for the area, Henry Quartey, as the best-serving MP in the region.

The adage that a good name is better than riches is well-received when the name of the MP is mentioned, he said.



Boateng indicated that one cannot abandon the name Henry Quartey in any contest since he is a man of integrity, decency, competence, and a human-centred individual.



To him, Henry Quartey’s victory was not surprising but expected.



Henry Quartey initially planned to leave the house after serving his term but later rescinded his decision and campaigned for only six weeks, ultimately defeating his opponent who campaigned for three years.



“I have always maintained that a good name is better than riches, and the name Henry Quartey is one of those names. He is a man of integrity.



He is a people’s choice, so how can you ignore the name Henery Quartey and go for someone else? We knew he would not contest again, but he later rescinded his decision and filed to contest.

He used only six weeks for the campaign and yet defeated the one who used three years in campaigning. This shows he is the one the people want. He is the one that can easily be marketed to the voters.



Appearing on the Frontline of Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said Henry Quartey has sacrificed a lot for the party, served the party well, dedicated himself to serving under Nana Addo’s administration, and was prepared to assist Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He added that Henry Quartey is a man of vision, dedicated, and someone who can be trusted.



He maintained that Henry Quartey has also been able to lobby for several projects, particularly roads.



He said the Ayawaso Central constituency is one of the constituencies with better roads.



The MP has a satisfactory level of engagement with all constituency executives, according to the chairman.