Henry Quartey leads decongestion exercise in Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, and a team of over 600 security officers have descended on parts of the Central Business District in Accra to demolish illegal structures as part of his plans to decongest the city.

The exercise dubbed ‘Make Accra Clean’ is being carried out by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and other security officers from the military and the Police service.



Traders in various items, from food to jewellery, who had occupied the pavements in parts of Accra were all moved.

There were also some officials from the Forestry Commission (FC) who were present to provide assistance on how the beauty of the area could be re-ignited.



The decongestion exercise began at the Obetsebi Lamptey roundabout through to the Graphic road.