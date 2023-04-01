Henry Quartey proposes construction of a hospital for parliament

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

Henry Quartey, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, is advocating for the construction of a hospital to meet the health needs of lawmakers.

The MP, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Minister, made the suggestion on the floor of Parliament while eulogising the late Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah, who died this week.



The MP told the House that the time had come to consider this proposal.



He stated that as MPs, there should be systems and structures in place for counselling, psychologists, and specialists.



“We have come too far as parliamentarians not to have a hospital of our own. Maybe the time has come for Parliament as the legislature to have a hospital built purposely for members of parliament.

I know that may sound a bit discriminatory but it would be appropriate to have that. Not just the parliamentarians we have the clerks and all who facilitate the work of parliamentary practice.”



Quartey stated that he had read a post in which it was clear that the late MP was subjected to a great deal of pressure from his constituents.



He said there was too much pressure and load on him, and I know many of my colleagues are feeling the same way.