Herbert Krapa honoured as Development Chief at Dayikope

Herbert Krapa is now a Development Chief with the title Dunenyofia I

Source: Sampson Boamah, Contributor

The chiefs and people of Dayikope in the Nkwata South Constituency of the Oti Region have honoured the government spokesperson on governance and legal affairs, Herbert Krapa, a Development Chief with the title Dunenyofia I.

The brief ceremony took place after Mr. Krapa and the leadership of the NPP in the Oti region took the party’s message of hope and prosperity to the village ahead of the December 7, 2020 elections.



The people said the gesture was in appreciation of Mr. Krapa's visit to the community, which is the first time a government official at the national level has visited them.



They said not only did Mr. Krapa visit but also fraternised with them including singing and dancing in a way they never experienced nor expected. To them, it was a sign that something good was on its way.



The community is one of many communities that have been voting massively for the opposition NDC since 1992, yet “have little to show for it” according to them.



They noted that the NDC has always deceived them for their votes, but abandoned them after winning the elections. They lamented that despite several appeals all these years, they still do not have power and telephone network connection.



They assured their new development chief that, they will vote massively for the first time for Nana Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidate, Sherifa Sekyere-Tijani.

Mr. Krapa expressed immense appreciation for the honour done him saying "I will never forget this day."



He added that, when God willing the NPP is retained in Office, he will ensure some of the youth get employed.



On the electricity and telephone network situation, he indicated that he will lobby seriously to support the NPP parliamentary candidate to resolve it, so his new town can have electricity and be connected to the rest of the world.



The chief, Togbe Atavi and his elders thanked Mr Krapa and his team for their generosity. They said they’ll be expecting their son to visit them after the elections to celebrate the NPP’s victory with them.



Mr. Krapa and his team focused their campaign on the ewe communities in the constituency where their message was received fairly well. Some of the communities they toured include Breweniase, Fankyeneko, Abuburuwa, Abrahamkope, Obanda Ando, Obanda, Dayikope, and Pankukope.

