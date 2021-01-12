Here are Akufo-Addo's acting ministers

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Pending the appointment of substantive ministers to man the affairs of various ministries, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named some persons to run ministerial operations.

This move comes after the commencement of his second four-year term on January 7, 2021.



President Akufo-Addo charging some former ministers to maintain their respective positions is by the Presidential Transition Act, 2012, (Act 845), to avoid gaps in the running of state affairs.



Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare had been asked to act as the Chief of Staff, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta to act as Finance Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, as Minister of Defence, and Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, as Minister of National Security, Ghana News Agency reports.



The rest are Mr Ambrose Dery, acting as Minister of the Interior, Hajia Alima Mahama, acting as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Minister of Information.

Mr Eugene Arhin is also acting as the Director of Communications at the Presidency.



These acting appointees have, however, been directed not to take decisions involving policy issues.



They have also been notified to be guided by a memo issued by the then Chief of Staff and Chairperson of the Presidential Transition Team, Madam Osei-Opare, in December 2020, which asked ministers not to sign any new loan agreements, engage financial commitments and recruitment of permanent management personnel during the transition period.



Reports say the President is composing a new government, some ministries would be scraped and others merged to reduce the size of government.