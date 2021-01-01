0
Here are some major crime headline stories for 2020

Court Egypt File photo: GNA has listed some 2020 crime stories that made the headlines

Fri, 1 Jan 2021 Source: GNA

The following are some major crime and court stories for the year 2020 reported by the Ghana News Agency.

January 9, 2020: MP’s Killer is medically fit to stand trial- Court

January 14: Former UT Bank Boss, Kofi Amoabeng granted bail following the collapse of bank

January 14: Former Beige Bank Boss remanded

January 16: Exton Cubic Review Application thrown out

January 16: High Court issues arrest warrant for Kelvin Ebo Taylor for making derogatory remarks on former NCA officials’ trial

January 30: Photo Editor Jailed for publishing nude videos of a student

January 31: Lebanese Businessman freed over rape charges

March 5, 2020: Chief Justice launches ADR Week

March 16: Judges and Magistrate to hear cases of extreme emergency- Chief Justice

March 23: Court halts NIA Registration in Eastern Region for 10 days.

June 25, 2020: Supreme Court order EC to compile new voters register

July 8, 2020: CJ embarks on 14-day self-isolation in line with COVID-19 protocols

August 5, 2020: Web designer and blogger busted over pornography

September 14, 2020: Refrain from showing too much skin- GBA President warns female lawyers

September 16: Four remanded over Prof. Benneh’s murder

September 22: Sexual harassment, others to be addressed in Labour Act

September 23: Seven armed robbers jailed 175 years for robbing Supreme Court Judge, Banker.

September 30: WAEC sued over publication of examiner's names on social media.

October 5, 2020: Two remanded over Hot FM Manager

October 29: State withdraws charges against Alhaji Sinare

December 3, 2020: Auditor-General has no powers to surcharge Zoomlion

December 3: Forty Former MP’s don’t deserve extra pension payment

December 30: Supreme Court to hear Amewu’s injunction case on January 4

December 30: Former President Mahama files an election petition

Man, 24, commits suicide

The others are; Illegal miner remanded over motorbike robbery,

- Voice on leaked tape identified as Ofosu Ampofo's,

-Ofosu Ampofo case: Court admits recording into evidence.

-Television serial number exposes thief

-Police arrest 109 persons at Ritz Junction for attacking bailiff

-Court fines musician for stealing

-Policeman crushed under a falling cargo truck

-Businessman on GH¢200,000.00 bail for fraud

-Police arrest two suspects over High Commission's structure demolition

-Nineteen persons in court for flouting public restrictions order

-Ten persons sentenced for violation of COVID-19 restrictions

