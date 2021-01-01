Here are some major crime headline stories for 2020

File photo: GNA has listed some 2020 crime stories that made the headlines

The following are some major crime and court stories for the year 2020 reported by the Ghana News Agency.

January 9, 2020: MP’s Killer is medically fit to stand trial- Court



January 14: Former UT Bank Boss, Kofi Amoabeng granted bail following the collapse of bank



January 14: Former Beige Bank Boss remanded



January 16: Exton Cubic Review Application thrown out



January 16: High Court issues arrest warrant for Kelvin Ebo Taylor for making derogatory remarks on former NCA officials’ trial



January 30: Photo Editor Jailed for publishing nude videos of a student



January 31: Lebanese Businessman freed over rape charges



March 5, 2020: Chief Justice launches ADR Week

March 16: Judges and Magistrate to hear cases of extreme emergency- Chief Justice



March 23: Court halts NIA Registration in Eastern Region for 10 days.



June 25, 2020: Supreme Court order EC to compile new voters register



July 8, 2020: CJ embarks on 14-day self-isolation in line with COVID-19 protocols



August 5, 2020: Web designer and blogger busted over pornography



September 14, 2020: Refrain from showing too much skin- GBA President warns female lawyers



September 16: Four remanded over Prof. Benneh’s murder



September 22: Sexual harassment, others to be addressed in Labour Act

September 23: Seven armed robbers jailed 175 years for robbing Supreme Court Judge, Banker.



September 30: WAEC sued over publication of examiner's names on social media.



October 5, 2020: Two remanded over Hot FM Manager



October 29: State withdraws charges against Alhaji Sinare



December 3, 2020: Auditor-General has no powers to surcharge Zoomlion



December 3: Forty Former MP’s don’t deserve extra pension payment



December 30: Supreme Court to hear Amewu’s injunction case on January 4



December 30: Former President Mahama files an election petition

Man, 24, commits suicide



The others are; Illegal miner remanded over motorbike robbery,



- Voice on leaked tape identified as Ofosu Ampofo's,



-Ofosu Ampofo case: Court admits recording into evidence.



-Television serial number exposes thief



-Police arrest 109 persons at Ritz Junction for attacking bailiff



-Court fines musician for stealing



-Policeman crushed under a falling cargo truck

-Businessman on GH¢200,000.00 bail for fraud



-Police arrest two suspects over High Commission's structure demolition



-Nineteen persons in court for flouting public restrictions order



-Ten persons sentenced for violation of COVID-19 restrictions