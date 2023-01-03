Here are some major political events to look out for in 2023

The two major political parties in the country will elect their flagbearers this year

The year 2022 was an eventful year for Ghanaians; ranging from politics, business, sports, and the creative industry, among others.

Following a difficult year in 2022 due to the economic crisis that worsened the cost of living, Ghanaians are hoping that 2023 will be a better year.



Despite the challenges that have affected the country, 2023 has a lot of major happenings, especially in politics.



GhanaWeb has compiled them below;



Election of flagbearers



This year, the two major political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party and the New Democratic Congress, are expected to elect their flagbearers to contest the general election in December 2024.

Even though both parties are yet to give a date for their election, the contests are expected to be keen one due to the individuals tipped.



For the NPP, the contenders are Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Joe Ghartey, and Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



For the NDC, John Mahama, Dr Kwabena Duffour, and Kojo Bonsu have voiced out their interest in running for the party.



Appointment of Chief Justice



The Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah, is expected to retire in May this year. The president is expected to appoint a new Chief Justice.

Should President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appoint a new Chief Justice in May, this will be the third time he will be appointing a Chief Justice under his tenure.



In 2017, president Akufo-Addo appointed Sophia Akuffo as the Chief Justice 2017. She served from June 2017 to December 2019 and retired.



Following her retirement, the president in 2019 again appointed Kwasi Anin-Yeboah who was sworn in as the 14th Chief Justice of Ghana on 7 January 2020.



Justice Anin-Yeboah who is currently the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court is expected to retire in May, 2023.



Election of Parliamentary candidates

Political parties in the country will this year elect their parliamentary candidates in the 275 constituencies across the country.



The opening of nominations is expected to be announced this year.



SONA



The president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to present a State of the Nation Address to Parliament this year.



He is expected to address the nation during the month of January or February. The president will report on the state of the country, unveil government's agenda for the year, and is likey to propose certain legislative measures before parliament.

Ghana to get IMF support by the first quarter of 2023



Ghana's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic rescue programme could yield fruits in the first quarter of 2023.



This was revealed by the IMF after a meeting between the officials of the fund and Parliament’s Finance Committee.



The IMF source, according to the report said, "the Fund is seriously concerned about the country’s debt position and will undertake a debt sustainability analysis before agreeing on a deal with the government."



NYA/FNOQ