Here are the 17 categories for this year's GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

GhanaWeb launched the annual GhanaWeb Excellence Awards in 2021 in commemoration of its 22nd anniversary.

The audience-powered awards offered the portal’s audience the opportunity to decide who they believe has excelled in various categories over a period.



The 2023 edition of the award is highly-centred on rewarding the women who have played instrumental roles in various capacities in the country.



The award will also acknowledge the efforts of women who have brought significant changes in various aspects of society.



It will also recognize and celebrate outstanding women in Ghana, role models, and future leaders who have helped in the development of the country.



The theme for this year's GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is, "Woman of Change."



Here are the categories for this year's awards ceremony

1. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in STEM(Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.



2. GhanaWeb Women Excellence In Agriculture



3. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Media and Communication



4. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Leadership



5. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Education



6. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Fashion and Lifestyle

7. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Business Resilience and Change



8. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Entrepreneurship



9. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Creative Arts



10. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Healthcare



11. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Sports



12. GhanaWeb Most Influential Woman Award

13. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Tech and Innovation



14. GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award



15. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance



16. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Business Development



17. Inspirational Male Supporting Women Leaders



GhanaWeb will also give out two special awards and these are; the GhanaWeb Women Organization Excellence Award and the Ekow Blankson Marketing Giant Award.

Now, go ahead and nominate your favourites for the various categories.











SS/EA