Here are the 4 candidates eyeing the Kumawu seat

4 candidates to contest the Kumawu Constituency

In less than 24 hours, voters of the Kumawu Constituency will elect their member of parliament for the constituency following the death of their incumbent member of parliament.

Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.



According to a report by the brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, Solomon Basoah, his brother was found unconscious in his room on March 24 and was rushed to the hospital where he passed four days later.



The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah was buried on May 20.



Just as the Electoral Commission is set to hold its in less than 24 hours, here are the contestants set to replace Philip Basoah in parliament.



NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim

Ernest Yaw Anim is representing the party for the Kumawu constituency seat after he polled 195 to beat his contenders, Ama Serwaa, and three others.



He is number one on the ballot paper.



Ernest Yaw Anim believes he will be able to mend the cracks among party members in the constituency to ensure the NPP retains the Kumawu Parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.



Ernest Yaw Anim is tipped to win the Kumawu Constituency as it is traditionally an NPP seat.



NDC’s Akwasi Amankwa

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) confirmed Akwasi Amankwa, popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’ to contest as the party’s parliamentary candidate to lead the party into 23rd May 2023 By-election.



Akwasi Amankwa is reported to be a brother to Dr. Kwabena Duffour former Finance Minister.



Akwasi Amankwa is number 2 on the ballot paper.



Independent Candidate Kwaku Duah



Kwaku Duah has chosen to run as an independent candidate.

In 2020 he contested the deceased MP election.



Mr Duah came second in the 2020 contest with a total valid vote of 11,698, representing 39.96% of the total votes, as against Mr Basoah who won the race with 14,960 valid votes, representing 51.11%.



He is seeking to join parliament as an independent candidate on May 23 after the by-elections.



Kwaku Duah is number 3 on the ballot paper.



Kwaku Duah

Another candidate bearing the name Kwaku Duah joined the contest as an independent candidate for the Kumawu Constituency.



Relatively unknown to the electorate until the declaration of his intent to contest in the election, Kwaku Duah is seeking to join parliament as the MP for Kumawu Constituency.



Kwaku Duah is number 4 on the ballot paper.



