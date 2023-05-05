8
Here are the African leaders who have arrived in London for King Charles' coronation

Otumfuo King Charles Lady Julia.jfif King Charles III with Otumfuo Osei Tutu III and wife

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many African heads, mostly from the Commonwealth countries have arrived in London for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, BCC.com reports.

Some of these heads from these African States already in the UK include Rwanda's Paul Kagame, King Mswati III of Eswatini, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, and Liberia's George Weah among others.

BBC's report adds that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be "the first Zimbabwean leader to visit London in over two decades after the UK imposed sanctions on the southern African country."

Mr Mnangagwa said he was "excited" to receive an invite to attend the royal event. Some British parliamentarians, however, condemned his invitation citing alleged human rights violations in his country.

It is however not yet clear if Kenyan President William Ruto will attend the event after he complained about the mistreatment of African leaders during foreign trips.

He was referring to an incident where African presidents were put in a bus to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral ceremony in the UK.

Meanwhile, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia arrived in Uk ahead of the coronation.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by King Charles III together with Lady Julia; his beautiful wife.

The three were also captured in another photo with King Charles ‘sandwiched’ by the two Ghanaian royals.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
