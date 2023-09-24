Here are the big politicians, businessmen who graced Kwame A Plus’s father’s funeral

Sammy Gyamfi, Kwame A Plus and Alan Kyerematen

Political activist and social commentator, Kwame Obeng Asare popularly known as A Plus, was shown massive love by some personalities in the political arena in the country during his father’s funeral on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Political stalwarts from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were present to console and mourn with him in such a tragic moment.



Notable among the personalities include the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, and former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.



Former Mayor of Kumasi and a contender in the just-ended NDC presidential primaries, Kojo Bonsu also showed up at Kwame A Plus's father’s funeral.



Also present was Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Media alongside General Manager, Kennedy Osei.



A Plus announced the demise of his father on Thursday, July 13, 2023, on the social media platform Instagram with a picture of his dad who was well known as Dan.

According to A Plus, he had spoken with his father on Wednesday only to wake up Thursday morning to missed calls from family members.



His father, according to the information he received, was rushed to the hospital after he fell sick but sadly, he passed.



“Yesterday I had a long conversation with my father. We spoke about politics and my cousin who has died of cancer in the US and is yet to be buried. I promised to see him on Friday and he said "Don't forget to bring some of the brown rice."



“This morning I woke up to many missed calls from family members. Just as I was about to return some of the calls, my cousin called to inform me that my father popularly known as Dan, died at dawn after he fell sick and was being rushed to the hospital. Just like that....”



There were reactions from his followers as they sympathized with the bereaved.

Watch the video below





BS/BB