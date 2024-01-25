Here are the details of election years, days, and voter turnouts since 1992

As Ghana gears up for its general elections in December 2024, the Electoral Commission is contemplating a historic shift in the election date from December 7 to November 7.
The proposal, raised by Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on January 22, suggests not only a change in date, but also the official declaration of the election day as a national holiday.
The potential rescheduling aims to encourage higher civic participation and contribute to the development of a more robust democratic culture.
Jean Mensa emphasized that declaring the election day a public holiday could foster increased engagement from citizens in the electoral process.
This consideration aligns with a recent proposal by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, which sought a date change based on religious grounds.
Amidst the ongoing discussions, the Electoral Commission is yet to reach a conclusion on whether to implement the suggested changes.
The move, if approved, would mark a significant adjustment to the electoral calendar in Ghana.
GhanaWeb, in the meantime, brings to its readers a comprehensive breakdown of election years, days, and voter turnouts experienced in the country since the inception of the fourth republic in 1992.
Find them below:
1992: Tuesday, 50.16% voter turnout
1996: Saturday, 78.20% voter turnout
2000: Thursday, 61.74% voter turnout
2004: Tuesday, 85.12% voter turnout
2008: Sunday, 71.00% voter turnout
2012: Friday, 79.43% voter turnout
2016: Wednesday, 69.25% voter turnout
2020: Monday, 78.89% voter turnout
The proposed shift in the election date reflects an evolving discourse on enhancing citizen participation in the electoral process.
While the Electoral Commission weighs the potential benefits, Ghanaians await a decision that could reshape the nation's democratic landscape.
