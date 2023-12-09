Here are the four journalists on Ghana's 618-member COP28 delegation list

Four journalists were listed in Ghana’s provisional 618-member delegation to the COP28 summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
GhanaWeb check shows that one journalist from a state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and three others from privately-owned outlets based in Accra.
According to the conference categorization of attendees, there are two sets of participants, the party (official government attendees) and the overflow (others coming from Ghana but attending independently).
Ghana’s “party” list came up to 95 with the “overflow” list pegged at 523 according to carbonbrief.org website.
We are unable to state in which capacity any of the journalists attended. The listed journalists were:
Mr. Kwame Nkrumah, journalist with Okay FM
Ms. Yoetsu Clara Milano, a reporter with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
Mr. Benjamin Asante Darko, a journalist with Asempa FM
Mr. Emmanuel Aboagye-Wiafe, business News Editor with Asaase Broadcasting
Company
Meanwhile, former Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has demanded a probe of Ghana’s list especially in a time of economic headwinds.
Ghana became the third African country that included the name of the president’s child (ren) in the list.
Nigerian president Bola Tinubu’s son Seyi is on their African record 1411-member delegate list while Namibia’s Hage Geingob is under fire because his children were also sighted on the list.
