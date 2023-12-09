Here are the high-profile NDC members facing criminal charges

The accused persons are being taken through legal processes

The state under the Akufo-Addo government is prosecuting some officials of the erstwhile John Mahama administration for various alleged offenses that can lead to their imprisonment if convicted.

In 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said 21 officials of the NDC administration were currently standing trial for their alleged involvement in corruption and also causing financial loss to the state to the tune of GHS772 million.



He said the accused persons were being taken through the right legal processes.



He said this at the 2019 Annual Ghana Bar Association conference on Monday, 9 September 2019.



Trials of NDC Officials: Opuni Number One



Former CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority and COCOBOD under the Mills–Mahama administration Stephen Opuni is facing dozens of criminal charges including abetment of crime (defrauding by false pretences), willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundry, contravention of the Public Procurement Act and corruption by a public officer.



He is charged along with one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited, a private business.

In February 2017, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) froze the assets of Dr Opuni as part of investigations into his period as CEO of COCOBOD.



Opuni is alleged to have mismanaged the cocoa sector during his tenure. Dr Opuni was relieved of his post on January 12, 2017.



Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni between January 2014 and November 2014 is said to have abetted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Ltd to defraud COCOBOD to the sum of Gh₵43,120,000.



Between November 2014 and November 2015, Dr Opuni according to the state again abetted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Ltd to defraud COCOBOD of the sum of Gh₵75,289,314.72.



Three NDC MPs



Currently, three NDC MPs are on trial for various alleged offenses. According to court reports, the trials is almost winding to a close.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader and MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam; James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North and Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South.



Dr Ato Forson is currently facing a criminal case related to an alleged financial loss of €2.37 million to the state. The case revolves around a deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.



On the other hand, James Gyakye Quayson is undergoing trial at the High Court in Accra for charges of forgery and perjury. These charges are in connection to alleged offences during the lead-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.



Despite winning the 2023 Assin North By Election, the state is proceeding with the criminal prosecution against him.



For Dauda, he together with four others have been slapped with 72 counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state, misapplying public property, issuing false certificates, and dishonestly causing loss to public property.



The Minority in parliament has said all the above trials “are clear case of “political witch hunt and judicial manipulation”.

Sedina Attionu Tamakloe and MASLOC



Ex Mahama Appointee Sedina Tamakloe Attionu ins trial in absentia by an Accra High after she served as CEO of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) under then NDC government.



Attionu, who is on trial for allegedly causing financial loss of GH¢90 million to the state during her tenure as the CEO of MASLOC between 2013 and January 2017, has failed to show up for the trial since October 2021, after being granted permission by the court to travel to the USA for medical treatment.



The presiding judge, Justice Afia Serwaa – Botwe, held that Attionu should be tried in absentia because she had refused to participate in the trial.



The ruling by the court was in accordance with Article 19(3a) of the 1992 Constitution which allows a court to try an accused who refuses to show up for trial in absentia.



Per the court, the order for trial in absentia should be posted on the notice board of the court and in a national newspaper for 21 days.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo Tape Case



The former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has been on trial alongside Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a Communications Officer of the NDC since December 2019.



Ofosu Ampofo is in court for a leaked tape in which he allegedly planned to commit crimes in the country and turn round to blame them on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Amongst the strategies on the leaked tape are the creation of a general state of insecurity in the country through kidnappings and arson, and verbal attacks on public officials like the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Prof. Emmanuel Asante, and the Electoral Commission Boss, Jean Mensa.