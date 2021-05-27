Here are the processes passengers go through before exiting the Kotoka International Airport

Several measures have been put in place at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to prevent the contraction and spread of the novel coronavirus among passengers who arrive in Ghana.

Port Health and Airport Staff have been positioned at various vantage points to assist passengers who may be fraught with challenges during the registration process.



Parliament Health Committee and the media on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, toured the Kotoka International Airport to have an insight into what goes on at the airport before passengers finally exit the place.



GhanaWeb in this article outlines the processes passengers undergo to know their coronavirus status before they depart from the airport premises.



Read below the processes:



1. Register

As soon as passengers come out of the plane, there are demarcations on both the walls and floors to ensure they social distance while awaiting to log in their details in a machine positioned at a place.



2. Verify the process



At this stage, Port Health staff welcomes the passenger, crosscheck if their details tallies with the information on their passports.







3. Pay test fee at the bank

Right behind the Port Health staff is a bank available for passengers to make a deposit for health personnel to conduct coronavirus test on them.



4. Take coronavirus test



Passengers, a maximum of 4 are allowed into the room to take their tests.



NB: Ghanaians, ECOWAS citizens and children between the ages of 5 and 12 years pay $50 for the testing fee while other passengers pay $150.



5. Receive results in 30 minutes

Here, passengers get to know their status whether they are negative or positive.



6. Pick luggage(s) and exit the airport



For passengers who are coronavirus free, they move down to pick their luggage and exit the airport. Those who test positive are sent into quarantine for days.



Meanwhile, Parliament's Health Committee are impressed with the operational processes carried out in the airport.



This was brought to bear by a ranking member on the health committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh in an interview with GhanaWeb.