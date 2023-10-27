Here are the three Ghanaians named most powerful Black person in the UK

Edward Enninful, Afua Kyei and Joshua Siaw made it to the Powerlist

Powerlist 2024 has officially declared Edward Enninful, OBE, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue, Afua Kyei, the chief financial officer of the Bank of England, and Joshua Siaw, MBE, a partner at White & Case, as the most influential black individuals in the United Kingdom.

The annual Powerlist, compiled by Powerful Media, spotlights and celebrates the exceptional achievements of individuals with African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage.



In its 18th year, the Powerlist continues to inspire young people by providing them with prominent black role models to look up to.



Edward Enninful, OBE – Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue



Edward Enninful, who made history as the first black man to lead the iconic British fashion magazine, is set to step down from his role to focus on expanding the brand globally and embarking on other projects.



Additionally, he serves as the European editorial director for Condé Nast. Born in Ghana, Enninful relocated to London with his family at a young age. His journey into the fashion world began as a teenager when he was discovered on a train and briefly pursued a modeling career.



At the age of 18, he became the youngest editor at a major international fashion publication when he took on the role of fashion director at the British youth culture magazine i-D. Enninful expresses profound gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the Powerlist's role in shining a spotlight on individuals who break boundaries and promote diversity within their respective industries.



Afua Kyei – Chief Financial Officer, Bank of England

Afua Kyei holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at the Bank of England and is an Executive Director responsible for Finance, Strategy, Performance, and Tax. She joined the Bank in June 2019 and has played a pivotal role in the Bank's leadership and decision-making processes.



Afua is responsible for overseeing the financial governance of the Bank's balance sheet, which expanded to over £1 trillion during the height of the COVID pandemic.



She also serves as a Director of various Bank of England entities and has been instrumental in operationalizing critical financial schemes.



Afua is passionate about driving cultural change within organizations and is a co-executive sponsor for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) and the Bank's Climate Change Disclosure. Her accomplishments include being named CFO of the Year 2021 by the Women in Finance Awards UK and earning a place in the Cranfield FTSE Board Report's '100 Women to Watch 2022.'



She has also been recognized on various influential lists, including the Powerlist 2023 and the '100 Most Reputable Africans' by Reputation Poll International. Afua's background includes working with Barclays Bank and UBS during the Global Financial Crisis, and she qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young.



Joshua Siaw, MBE – Partner, White & Case



Joshua Siaw is a Partner in White & Case's Global Debt Finance Practice and serves as the director of the Firm's Africa practice. He provides expert guidance to corporates, governments, banks, and financial institutions in cross-border project development and finance transactions in Africa. With dual Ghanaian and British nationality, Joshua has a strong international perspective and extensive experience in African markets.

He has received accolades such as being recognized by Euromoney as "one of Africa's Rising Stars" and by Forbes as "one of Africa's most influential young business leaders." Joshua has also been honored as a "Young Business Leader of the Year" by the African Union and acknowledged by The Africa Report as "one of three individuals shaping Africa's economic future."



His influence is not limited to his legal career; he has consistently appeared on the Powerlist of Britain's 100 most influential Black people and has been featured in Marquis Who's Who in the World. Joshua's prominence even led to his selection as the only lawyer to join Prime Minister Theresa May on her trade mission to Africa.



The Powerlist 2024 showcases a diverse array of accomplished individuals from various fields, encompassing business, science, technology, and the arts.



Alongside these remarkable Ghanaians, notable figures such as Dean Forbes, CEO of Forterro and Partner at Corten Capital, and Vanessa Kingori, CBE, Chief Business Officer at Condé Britain and Vogue European Business Advisor, are also recognized for their significant contributions.



The Powerlist 2024 top 10 individuals, including these three exceptional Ghanaians, represent a diverse array of fields, reflecting the multifaceted achievements and influence of black individuals in the UK.



The top 10 on the Powerlist 2024 are as follows:



1. Edward Enninful, OBE – editor-in-chief of British Vogue, European editorial director of Vogue

2. Dean Forbes – CEO, Forterro, Partner Corten Capital



3. Afua Kyei – chief financial officer, Bank of England



4. Marvin Rees – mayor of Bristol



5. Tunde Olanrewaju – senior partner and managing partner, McKinsey & Company



6. Joshua Siaw, MBE – partner, White & Case



7. Syreeta Brown – group chief people and communications officer, Virgin Money UK



8. Paulette Simpson, CBE – executive, corporate affairs and public policy, Jamaica National Bank; executive director, The Voice Media Group

9. Vanessa Kingori, CBE – chief business officer, Condé Britain, Vogue European business advisor



10. Lord Woolley of Woodford – co-founder, Operation Black Vote, and principal, Homerton College, Cambridge University.



