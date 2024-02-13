Here is how much a surrogate mother can earn in Ghana

File photo: Surrogate mothers make between GH¢30,000 and GH¢50,000 to carry a couple’s child

Many have attributed the ability to have children in marriages to the supernatural, biology and sometimes good sex.

It sometimes happens that not all sexual encounters result in pregnancies and not all women have the ability to carry pregnancies.



This sometimes causes couples to worry, especially the women, as they dream to have children of their own.



Surrogacy, once a taboo relegated to the shadows of societal discourse, has now emerged as a viable avenue for both aspiring parents and women seeking financial stability.



This procedure allows an intended parent to use a third party means to have a child or children with the help of a surrogate mother who carries and delivers the baby on their behalf.



Presently, Ghana’s laws do not frown on surrogacy. The Act 1027 of the 1992 constitution now places surrogacy firmly on the legislative map as a legal arrangement in Ghana and permits individuals to engage the services of another person to assist with childbirth through surrogacy, a publication by B&P Associates has stated.

This is becoming a growing trend as some women offer themselves to be used as surrogate mothers for couples who are not able to have children on their own, but at a fee.



But how much can a surrogate mother make in Ghana? And what are the costs and benefits of surrogacy for both parties?



A surrogate mother, with a pseudo name as Adjoa, in a TV3 news report, shared her story.



She stated in the report that her search for greener pastures led her to relocate from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to the country’s capital Accra.



When asked if she is aware of the fact that she is carrying a child for another family and she may never get the opportunity to see him or her again, Adjoa noted that as a surrogate mother, she doesn't have any problem with that arrangement.

“I don't have a problem. At least there is a family out there who needs a baby and they are ready to have this baby because they are in need. I never really grew up with a family and so if there is someone out there and is ready to spend a lot of money to have a baby and I have the power to make that possible for them, I don't have a problem with that,” she stated.



According to her, she is likely to make between GH¢30,000 and GH¢50,000 to carry a couple’s child.



This is minus her accommodation and feeding costs for the entire duration of the pregnancy.



“I think for me, it is an opportunity. I don't have to follow men, or sleep with them for money. The money aspect of it is very important. At least at the end of the pregnancy, I can get some capital to start something” she added.



What the law says about surrogacy in Ghana

Act 1027 defines Surrogacy as:



(a) an arrangement where an embryo formed from the egg and sperm of persons other than that of a surrogate mother and her partner or husband is implanted into the surrogate mother; or



(b) where a gamete is introduced into a surrogate mother to fertilise the egg of the surrogate mother, for the purpose of enabling the surrogate mother carry the foetus and give birth on behalf of the Intended Parents[1] (i.e. the person who desires to be a parent through surrogacy or any other assisted reproductive birth arrangement).[2]



Did you know some surrogates in Ghana can earn over GHC 50,000 for each pregnancy they carry?



