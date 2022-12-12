Here is the only position with just one contender in the NDC national elections

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

On December 17, delegates of the National Democratic Congress are expected to elect their national executives to lead them in the next four years.

In all, there are 81 aspirants with a total of 14 positions being contested from the Chairmanship through the General Secretary slot to the Organizer, Youth Organizer, Women's Organizer, National Communications Officer and the National Executive Committee (NEC) slots.



However, there is one slot which is being contested by only one contender and it’s the position of the National Communications Officer.



This position is being contested only by incumbent Sammy Gyamfi.



In November 2018, Sammy Gyamfi was elected as the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], after beating Fred Agbenyo.

Sammy Gyamfi polled as much as 6,225 votes, as against Fred Agbenyo’s 2,069.



Four years after serving, Sammy Gyamfi is contesting again but this time as the only contender.



