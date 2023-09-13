Here is the region that has held the key to presidential victory in Ghana since 1992

Central Region map

For decades, the nation's eyes have been glued to one pivotal region that has significantly, held the power to determine Ghana's presidential fate.

Since the seismic shift of 1992, a simple rule has emerged: if you lose the Central Region, you lose the nation.



This political battleground swings wildly between the two major parties, and its voting behavior often resembles an intricate tapestry, baffling pundits and analysts alike.



But what lies beneath the surface? What makes the Central Region the ultimate kingmaker in Ghana's electoral drama?



It's not just geography; it's the dynamic Fante people who call this region home.



These voters defy party allegiance, crafting their choices based on real-world experiences with the ruling political party.

As Manasseh Azure unveils in his book "The Fourth John," their decisions are borne from perceptions and encounters with how the government delivers public goods. There's no blind loyalty; it's all about what works best for their communities.



The historical numbers speak volumes. From Jerry John Rawlings to John Agyekum Kufuor, winning the Central Region was the ticket to the presidency.



Even the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills couldn't secure his home region's unwavering support. It's a pattern that held true until 2016 when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo broke the mold.



In the 1992 election, Jerry John Rawlings got 66.5% of the votes in the Central Region. In 1996, Mr. Rawlings won 55.2% of the votes in that region.



John Agyekum Kufuor, who won the 2000 election after a second round of voting, obtained 49.6% of the Central Region vote in the first round. In the second round, Mr. Kufuor had 60.3% of the Central Region votes. In his successful re-election bid in 2004, Mr. Kufuor won 58.7% of the votes in the Central Region.

President Kufuor's main opponent in the two elections was the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, a native of the Central Region.



In 2000, Prof, Mills got 43.7% of the Central Region votes in the first round and 39.7% in the second round of the election. In 2004, he obtained 39.2% of the votes in his home region.



In 2008, President Mills won the Presidential election after a run off. In the first round of voting, he obtained 50.8% and got 53.1% of the votes in the second round.



In 2012, President Mahama obtained 52% of the Central Region votes and in 2016, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo obtained 53.2% of the votes in the Central Region and proceeded to win in the presidential election.



In this region where political loyalty is as elusive as a mirage, one truth remains constant: victory in the Central Region paves the road to the highest office in the land.

It's a dance where every step matters, and only the most skillful can claim the presidential throne.



Who claims this throne in 2024?



Author: Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese



