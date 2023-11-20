Here is what Asantehene’s 88-year-old Rolls Royce looks like

Osei Tutu II became the third Asantehene to inherit and utilize this historic vehicle

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, made a regal entrance at the St. Peter’s Basilica in Kumasi on Sunday, November 19, 2023, riding in his remarkable 88-year-old Rolls Royce.

The occasion was the Thanksgiving Service for the late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.



This antique Rolls Royce holds ceremonial significance for Asante Kings and was purchased in the 1940s by the then Asantehene, Otumfuo Prempeh II.



The distinctive vehicle, known as 20/25, is adorned with the traditional colors of Asanteman—Yellow, Black, and Green.



The historic Rolls Royce debutted in 1935 at a durbar in Kumasi to commemorate the reunification of the Asante Confederacy, under the reign of Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II.



Safo Kantanka, an Asante historian, notes that Prempeh II was the first to utilize the vehicle during this significant event.



Following Prempeh II's passing in 1970, Opoku Ware II succeeded him and continued to use the Rolls Royce for an impressive 29 years.

In 1999, Osei Tutu II became the third Asantehene to inherit and utilize this historic vehicle.



Below are picture of the Rolls Royce







