Here is what Joshua Akamba wishes for Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Amidu Akamba has expressed his disappointment over the approval of the Minister of Finance by the Appointments Committee.

To him, the in-actions and actions of the minister were all the evidence needed to disqualify him from ever occupying any ministerial position in Ghana.



“My wish is to not see that man (Ofori-Atta) in government again. I even wish to not see the President himself in power”, he said in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Joshua’s wish stems from the fact that he had held several meetings with owners and some staff of banks affected by the 2017 financial sector cleanup who had fallen so low down the social ladder.



“I met a former bank manager driving a hearse (mortuary vehicle) all because Ken Ofori-Atta was Finance Minister. I am not saying it is wrong for one to drive a hearse though. I also know of a former bank manager who now sells roasted pork.



According to him, the wife of another former staff called him once only to inform him (Joshua) that her husband had died, “because he lost his job when his bank was collapsed”.



“I wish Ken Ofori-Atta was also not passed”, he repeated.

He admitted that he is still unsure why NDC MPs on the Appointments Committee and in parliament passed the Minister and others. “I cannot make any conclusion on why he was passed. The party is taking the matter serious and the council of elders is meeting with the MPs. We hope to get closure soon”, he stated.



The NDC’s National Organiser says the MPs are the only ones who know why they passed the ministers but, “I disagree with them for passing these ministers. For me I wished none of the President’s appointees were passed”.



The approval of Ministers-designate for Information, Fisheries and Aquaculture and Agriculture was characterised by controversy and had to be subjected to a secret ballot in parliament.



To the surprise of many, especially NDC party faithfuls, all three sailed through after gaining majority votes which suggested that some members of the NDC actually voted for them, when the party had made it known their nominations were not going to be confirmed.



What came to the shock of many NDC party faithfuls was the unanimous approval of the Minister-designate for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta by the appointments committee when the party had popularly claimed it will do all in its power to disapprove his nomination.