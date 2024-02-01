Here is what to do if your MoMo agent SIM is blocked - Ken Ashigbey explains

File photo: Ghana Telecommunication Chamber have began blocking MoMo merchant SIMs

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber Of Telecommunications, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, has offered explanation on what Mobile Money agents have to do to get their blocked accounts restored.

He advised the Momo that these agents first go to their service providers with their Ghana cards for an account restoration.



This comes after the EMIs began blocking MoMo agents who have not linked their accounts with their Ghana card as instructed.



The exercise commenced on Thursday, February 1, 2024.



The association for the agents, Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, has, however, petitioned the chamber for an extension.



Their plea is to allow their members link their MoMo accounts to their Ghana cards.

Speaking to TV3, the CEO of the chamber noted that agents who had been blocked could restore their accounts by taking their SIM cards to their Electronic Money Issuers (EMI), where they can link it with their Ghana cards.



“All they need is their Ghana card to get their account linked. So, for those who have been blocked, all they need to do is to take their sim cards to their Electronic Money Issuers (EMI) and then their numbers would be restored for them.



“Those who have not been blocked, they will definitely be blocked in the coming days. But if they are not, then it means that those people have not been registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). Because it is the Ghana card that becomes your Tax Identification Number (TIN) and that proves that you are an agent and so, when you do transactions it should be exempted from the E-levy. It is the reason why all agents should get their Ghana card linked to their sim cards,” he explained.



Dr. Ken Ashigbey also comment on the petition by the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, who had asked for more time to link their accounts with their Ghana cards.



He said that, “What happened was that they were allowed more time. This is because it was recognised that their activities impact on financial inclusion and also people getting services.

“… if anybody wants to talk about more time, it began in January 2022. If from that time you’ve not been able to do it, how much time do you want us to give you again. Fortunately now, if you have been blocked all you need to do is to go with your Ghana card and then it will be linked and your service will be restored."



