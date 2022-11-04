3
Here is what to expect from parliament next week

Parliament House Ghana121121212 Ghana's parliament

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seven Ministers are expected to appear before the house in parliament to answer questions during the third week.

The ministers expected to appear are; the Minister for Youth and Sports, Minister for the Oti Region, Minister for food and Agriculture, Minister for Lands and Natural resources, Minister for the interior, Minister for Roads and Highways and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

The ministers will respond to over 40 questions during the week.

Aside from that, motions may be debated and their consequential resolutions, if any, taken during the week.

Statements may also be admitted by the Speaker from members in accordance with Order 72.

Also, there will be a joint caucus meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to discuss pertinent issues affecting members.

NYA/WA

