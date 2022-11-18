2
Here is what to expect from parliament next week

Parliament SONA 2022 4.jpeg Ghana's parliament

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to present the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government of Ghana for the year ending December 31, 2023, in parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Ten ministers are expected to appear before the House to answer questions from their respective sectors.

The ministers expected to appear before the House are Minister for Energy, Interior, National Security, Health, Trade and Industry, among others.

The Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources, Defence, and National Security will apprise the House on efforts taken by the government to address the galamsey menace.

The Minister for the Interior will also answer questions on the current state of the investigation into the 2022 serial killing and short-term measures to address the national security threat associated with rising youth unemployment.

