Here is what to expect from parliament next week

Ghana’s parliament

The Ministry of Finance and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) are expected to submit their Heads of Estimates for consideration and approval by parliament.

The house is also programmed to sit on Monday, December 5, 2022, to ensure the schedule for the week under consideration is completed.



Also, six ministers are expected to appear before the house to respond to questions by Members of Parliament.

They are; Minister for Works and Housing, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Local Government, Transport, Health and Roads and Highways.



Meanwhile, the house is expected to expedite the consideration of Budget estimates and the passing of the Appropriation Bill, 2023 prior to the House adjourning sine die on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.