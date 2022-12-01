3
Menu
News

Here is what to expect from parliament next week

Parliament House Ghana121121212 Ghana’s parliament

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) are expected to submit their Heads of Estimates for consideration and approval by parliament.

The house is also programmed to sit on Monday, December 5, 2022, to ensure the schedule for the week under consideration is completed.

Also, six ministers are expected to appear before the house to respond to questions by Members of Parliament.

They are; Minister for Works and Housing, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Local Government, Transport, Health and Roads and Highways.

Meanwhile, the house is expected to expedite the consideration of Budget estimates and the passing of the Appropriation Bill, 2023 prior to the House adjourning sine die on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin