Here is why Abedi Pele is trending on social media

Abedi Pele and his sons

Following Ghana’s tragic defeat to Uruguay and elimination from the FIFA 2022 World, the Ayews of the Ghana Black Stars have been trending on social media.

Around 2:30pm on Friday, December 2, 2022, Jordan Ayew was a major hashtag on social media especially on the bird app. This was because the then Black Stars coach, Otto Addo had named him part of the 11-man starting squad against Uruguay and Ghanaians and football lovers took to social media to discuss why they think Jordan Ayew shouldn’t be included in the lineup under the hashtag ‘Jordan Ayew’.



Twenty-five minutes into the game and the trends had changed from #JordanAyew to #DedeAyew. This was also because, the Black Stars’ captain and second son of Ghanaian football legend, Abedi Pele failed to secure a penalty that was awarded Ghana.



Netizens simply could not understand why Dede Ayew would miss the chance to put Ghana ahead of Uruguay and serve the many aggrieved Ghanaians with the much sort after revenge against Uruguay.



Merely eight (8) hours after that, their father and ex-Black Stars player, Abedi Pele was in the trends on social media. In this particular trend, there was a division of thoughts.



The first group of people feel Ghanaians are ungrateful to Abedi Pele’s family and hope that the family would be appreciated in the nearest future.

Here are tweets from the supporters of the Abedi Pele family





Thank you for always playing your hearts out.



Takes great mental strength to put your neck out there knowing that one mistake will result in years of vilification.



God bless you! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/kBUfL4fePD — Akosua Manu (@KozieOzie) December 2, 2022

The second group of people were wondering if Abedi Pele owned a major stake in the Ghana Black Stars or perhaps was the owner of the Black Stars because they simply could not understand why an Ayew had to play for the Black Stars irrespective of how poor they perform in a game.



Check out tweets from those who think the Ayews are unnecessarily favoured in the Black Stars





Team owners "abedi Pele's boys" pic.twitter.com/slGeRLppJx — Ampofo Kofi Arhin ???? (@KofiJun919) November 28, 2022

The third group of people are in doubt if truly Abedi Pele is the biological father of the Ayews because they can’t comprehend how a legendary player would give birth to players they refer to as substandard.





