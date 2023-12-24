Here is why Nkrumah had no deputy as prime minister

Ghana's first Prime Minister and later President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

A historical record retrieved by GhanaWeb has uncovered the rationale behind Ghana's first Prime Minister and President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, choosing not to appoint a Deputy Prime Minister during his tenure.

A report from the Daily Graphic Newspaper dated September 4, 1958, has the headline, No Deputy Premier for me - Nkrumah.



According to the report, Premier Nkrumah, addressing Members of Parliament in the National Assembly, provided insight into his decision, rooted in principles and foreign policy considerations.



During the parliamentary session, Nkrumah emphasised that the appointment of a deputy premier historically occurred during times of war or imminent hostilities.



He articulated his commitment to aligning with the United Kingdom's ministerial appointment system, clarifying that a deputy prime minister was only designated under specific circumstances.



“Premier Nkrumah told Members of Parliament of the National Assembly yesterday that he has no intention of appointing a deputy premier. The appointment of a deputy premier, he said, had been made only in the times of war or when hostilities were about to break out," the report stated.

“Dr Kwame Nkrumah said: one of the strange questions which seems to be occupying the minds of some people in Ghana is whether I should appoint a Deputy Prime Minister.



“I try to follow here the United Kingdom system for appointing ministers, and as far as I know, a deputy prime minister has been appointed only in times of war of where hostilities were about to break out. Since Ghana’s foreign policy is one of positive neutrality, it has been my policy to carefully avoid this British precedent.



"...Fortunately the foreign policy which we have pursued, and are pursuing, have so far contributed to some degree to world peace, and the last thing I would wish to do is to suggest that the present situation is so critical that I need to appoint a deputy prime minister. This is certainly not the case, therefore the question of appointing a deputy prime minister must be accepted closed."



