Here is why some Ghanaians want Twene Jonas to apologize to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Twene Jonas, Social commentator

• Jonas is being called to apologize to Asantehene immediately

• He insulted the Asantehene in his previous video after the Asantehene made an appearance at the regional dialogue on the fight against galamsey



• The Otumfuo's Nkwantakesehene said the Asantehene is sympathetic and he will forgive him when he apologizes



Viral videos on social media by some Ghanaians are calling for the head of Twene Jonas for insulting the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in one of his usual media criticisms.



Jonas after several episodes of insulting politicians focused his series of insult on the Asantehene after he made a comment during the Regional Dialogue on the fight against Galamsey.



A cross-section of Ghanaians have rebuked his act and called on him to render an apology but he seems to have developed tough skin over the period and has refused to apologize.



Following this, the Otumfuo's Nkwantakesehene, Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio has entreated social commentator, Twene Jonas to as a matter of urgency fly back to Ghana to render an apology to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over some comments he made against the monarch.

The US-based Ghanaian over the weekend used unprintable words on the Asantehene while talking about galamsey and the inability of some influential persons including chiefs to help curb illegal small scale mining menace.



Here is what is likely to happen to Jonas if he refuses to apologize, according to Otumfuo's Nkwantakesehene.



1. He could be spiritually tormented



2. His stay in the US and that of his family could be threatened



3. His livelihood could be under threat



Meanwhile, in a viral video, Jonas accused the Asantehene of being unable to speak truth to power.

He said, "In Ghana, everyone is a thief, they don't speak the truth, including the Asantehene. He couldn't speak the truth but if you observe, he has been listening to me now, hence, he has to speak the truth now."



Reacting to this, Otumfuo's Nkwantakesehene, Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio in a video sighted by GhanaWeb said Twene Jonas should get a loan if he's financially unstable at the moment to fly back to Ghana and apologize to Otumfuo.



"Wherever he is if even abroad, he should get a loan (and) fly to Ghana to come and apologize to Asantehene," he said in an interview with Oheneba media.



"Asantehene is sympathetic, he'll forgive him...There's no need for him to pass through anybody to ask for forgiveness," he added in his advice to Twene Jonas.