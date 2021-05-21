Here's a suicide note left by the late final year student of Miracle JHS

The late Leticia Pinaman indicated she has been neglected by friends and family

• Leticia Kyere Pinaman's alleged suicide note details how she was unhappy and had been neglected by her friends

• The 14-year-old stated, she keeps on crying every day because the world is no more interesting to her



It has emerged that the late final year student of Miracle Educational Academy Junior High School, prior to her alleged suicide left a note behind before hanging herself at the school’s dining hall on Monday, May 17, 2021.



Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a 14-year-old final year student, was found hanging by her colleagues whilst they had converged at the school’s church auditorium for Bible studies.



The deceased is said to be one of the brilliant students in her class.



In an earlier reportage, the Housemistress of the school, Madam Gifty Acheampong stated that, the deceased left a suicide note which read, "I am not happy, this world is full of sorrow and pain, I can’t live anymore and I want to die”.

She said the note had been taken by the police to compare with the deceased’s handwriting.



Since then, a new note has emerged with different content from the one the police picked up.



In this latest note, the late beautiful young girl indicated that she has been totally neglected by people and even those she called friends and expected love from turned her down.



According to the note, Leticia’s friends only come around when she has food in her chop box and that makes her unhappy.



“I know you are not going to be happy to have this but today, I am very sad. I don’t know why but I feel I have been deserted [by] people I call my friends. I can’t trust anybody with my secrets and problems.

“I feel everybody in this world dislikes me because I am not beautiful…I don’t know what I did wrong in life but destiny is not favouring me. As you are aware, [...] ever since I came to the boarding house, I haven’t been happy for a whole day ever since I came to [the] boarding house.



“I keep on crying every day because the world is no more interesting to me. I am always being deceived by people. I regret ever coming to this cruel world but I know that the almighty God will show me the difference between my good friends and my fake friends,” parts of the note read.



Read the full note below:



