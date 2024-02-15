Here’s how Dr Okoe Boye will deal with brain drain in health sector

Minister of Health designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

The minister-designated for Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has revealed his intention to actively engage with health workers to address the issue of professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

In an interview following his appointment on February 14, 2024, Dr. Okoe Boye stressed the importance of fostering relationships and collaborations within the healthcare sector.



He highlighted that impactful change often stems, not only from government programmes but also from meaningful engagements with various stakeholders, citinewsroom.com reported.



Dr. Okoe Boye said, “Sometimes, it is not the programmes you introduce but the relationships you make and keep and having the right things in place. When you talk to people, they will know that they have someone who is willing to listen to them and help you achieve your goals. If you make the stakeholders happy and understand what you are about, then you are well on your way to making a mark.”



Additionally, Dr. Okoe Boye also made reference to two key policies implemented by President John Agyekum Kufuor to curb the emigration of healthcare professionals between 2001 and 2009.



He mentioned that, “When Kufour came, there were two major interventions that he put in place and all of a sudden, the immigration of doctors slowed down. He established the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, and before he came, for you to become a specialist, you had to go to Sierra Leone, the Gambia, and others had to go to the UK to be a specialist. Because doctors could not see their way clear in terms of advancing themselves, they had no option than to leave. But once the College was established, it slowed down immigration significantly.

“The second was a waiver for importing cars because most doctors said they struggled a lot to own a car, and so a waiver was given, which slowed down the immigration. So, I will meet them, and when you meet those in the field, they can tell you two, three things that when you put in place, their state of mind and pressure calm down, and I believe it is possible.” the health minister designate added.



Dr Okoe Boye is replacing Kwaku Agyeman Manu who has been health minister since Akufo-Addo’s first term as president.



RAD/ADG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.