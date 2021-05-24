Here's how many kilometers of roads the Akufo-Addo govt has constructed so far

The Akufo-Addo government has completed 1300 kms of roads so far

Since their assumption of office in 2017, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has completed a total of 1,300 kilometers of roads.



Also, there is a plan to complete an additional 1,500 kilometers of asphalt overlay before the end of the eight-year tenure of the president.

Speaking at this Sunday's Minister's Press Briefing, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, explained that with a robust approach, they are aiming at completing many of the set target roads.



He also indicated that being a worker of the president, and upholding high principles, there is no way he can be involved in the telling of lies in respect of such matters.



“May God forbid that I represent a president and the government and tell Ghanaians what is not true; may God forbid. The first time we did 1300 kilometers of asphalt overlay and members of the press, I know you are critical – and you have to be critical, you have to take government on. Whatever we say, take us on. And we are not afraid because we tell the good people of this country the truth, nothing but the truth.



“And I will give you the list of the program that we have, which God willing, and Insha Allah, by 2024, we are going to add another 1,500 of asphalt overlay. So, those who haven’t gotten their turn, they should have patience with us; one step before the other. Chinese proverb: a journey of a thousand kilometers starts with a step," he said.