Here's how much you now have to pay for electricity

The PURC has announced new tariffs for electricity

The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced new tariffs for natural gas and electricity for the second quarter of 2023.

This was contained in a statement by the Commission, dated May 17, 2023.



The new tariff comes after the PURC carried out its mandatory Quarterly Tariff Reviews for the Second Quarter of 2023, leading to the approval.



“The review has resulted in the Commission approving tariff increases for natural gas and electricity for the second quarter of 2023,” the statement issued on Wednesday, May 17 said.



The statement further explained that the review seeks to track and incorporate changes in the key factors used in determining new tariffs for natural gas.



“These factors are the Ghana Cedi/US Dollar exchange rate, inflation, electricity generation mix, and the Weighted Average Cost of natural gas (WACOG),” the statement said.

