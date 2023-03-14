Here’s how much you will pay when road and bridge tolls are reintroduced

The government is preparing to reintroduction of road and bridge tolls

The Ministry of Finance has made a proposal for new road and bridge tolls across the country.

This is ahead of the reintroduction of tolls in the country.



In a statement made available via UTV, the Ministry of Finance stated that this is based on Section 6 of Act 1080.



“It is provided under Section 6 of Act 1080 for the minister to amend the schedules of the Act to include or exclude MDAs and/or adjust the fees and charges collected by MDAs for their services through a Legislative Instrument, when necessary.



“We are by this letter conveying the proposed rates as per the attached Appendix I for input by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to enable this minister complete the schedule of fees under the impending Legislative Instrument,” the statement, signed by Ken Ofori-Atta, said.



Accordingly, the new tolls will include 50pesewas for motorbikes, GH¢1 for cars, and GH¢3.50 for heavy goods trucks (5 or more axles).

It will be recalled that during the reading of the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in 2020, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the cancellation of road tolls.



The announcement, affirmed by a directive by Kwesi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, saw an immediate closure and seizure of the collection of tolls across the country.



The Minority in Parliament, however, did not like the move made by the government.



