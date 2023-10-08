Here’s the video that sparked the UTV, NPP thugs 'war'

There was a moment of chaos at the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, after some alleged thugs, believed to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stormed the studios of the station during a live broadcast of the United Showbiz show.

Reports emerging suggest that the agitated men entered asking for Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Their actions follow a decision by A Plus to shred a letter addressed to the management of UTV by the NPP on live television. The letter demanded reforms to the United Showbiz program.



The musician and activist, on September 30, 2023, read a copy of the letter during the September 30 broadcast and strongly criticized its content and the propriety of its issuance.



He referred to the letter as "useless" and argued that such letters continued to tarnish the reputation of the NPP, potentially undermining clear constitutional provisions regarding media independence.

AW