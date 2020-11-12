Here’s what Kufuor said about the death of JJ Rawlings

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President Kufuor has joined the host of high-profile Ghanaian personalities who have reacted to the death of late Jerry John Rawlings.

The ex-president in a Twitter post on Thursday, November 12, 2020, expressed sadness about the demise of Mr. Rawlings.



The post read: “Rest in Peace, Jerry John Rawlings.”



Meanwhile, the whole country has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of the former president which occurred today, November 12, 2020, after a short illness.



In an official statement by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a seven-day national mourning has been declared starting from Friday, November 13, 2020.

Also, all national flags have been directed to fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country.



“In honour of the memory of the former President Rawlings, my Vice President and I have suspended our political campaign for same period,” the President added.





