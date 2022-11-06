Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president

Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has outlined some of the measures the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, needs to take should President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice Mahamudu Bawumia resign.

According to him, one of the major steps he needs to take is to cushion the Ghanaian economy.



He said the speaker must ensure that taxes, prices of fuel, and basic commodities come down as soon as he assumes office.



“We are saying that when the Speaker of parliament assumes office as president after the resignation of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, he must take steps to cushion the Ghanaian economy. Times are hard, fuel has gone, everybody is suffering. So, once we are all suffering when the Speaker takes over office, he must roll out plans to reduce some of the taxes, take and find other innovative means to make sure prices of basic commodities and petrol come down."



The legal practitioner added, "The Speaker must also make sure the cedi is strengthened because as we are all aware the cedi is the worse currency in the world. Once we have gathered here and we are expressed our disgust at the obscene thievery, conflict of interest it means that Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Akufo-Addo must go."



Martin Kpebu made the comments at the 'Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstration which was held yesterday, November 5, 2022. The protest started from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ended at Black Stars Square in Accra.

Some Ghanaians showed up in their numbers to demonstrate in demand for better living conditions and also called for the resignation of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta.



The organizers noted that this is to send a "strong message" to the government to act in order to relieve Ghanaians of the challenges they currently face.



They also called for the resignation of the leadership of the country.



