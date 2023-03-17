Here’s what to expect from parliament next week

Ghana's parliament

Eight ministers are expected to appear before the house to respond to questions, which include urgent and oral questions.

The ministers expected to appear are the Minister for the Interior, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Minister for Education, Minister Lands and Natural Resources, Minister for Roads and Highways, Attorney General and Minister for Justice and Minister for Roads and Highway.



The ministers will respond to over 45 questions during the week.



The business statement, which was read by the Deputy Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhasan, added that ministers of state have not been programmed to respond to parliamentary questions on Thursday, March 23, 2023, to enable the House to consider some financial bills and other important business.

The members have also been informed the house will adjourn sine die in two weeks, hence the reason they should devote themselves to the business of the house.



YNA/BOG