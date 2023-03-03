1
Here’s what to expect from proceedings next week

Ghana's parliament

Fri, 3 Mar 2023

Six ministers are expected to appear before the house to respond to questions, which include urgent and oral questions.

The ministers expected to appear are the Minister for Energy, Minister for National Security, Minister Tourism, Arts and Culture, Minister for Roads and, Minister for Roads and Highways and Minister for Health.

The ministers will respond to over 32 questions during the week.

The Minister of Health is scheduled to appear before the house to apprise members of steps being taken to address the shortage of Childhood vaccines in the country, March 7, 2023.

The president is also expected to deliver the State of the nation address on Wednesday, March 8 2023, in accordance with Article 67 of the constitution.

Debate on the message of the president on the State of the Nation would be moved on Thursday March 2023 and would last for 6 days.

The two leaders would wind up in the debate March 17, 2023.

