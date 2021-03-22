Here's why a private developer is to plant 59,800 trees along Lake Bosomtwe

The private developer is to plant a total of 59,800 trees to replace the 500 he fell

The chiefs around Lake Bosomtwe were angry, they felt betrayed and let down, if not disappointed, that on their watch, such inhumanity had been caused.

This was after a private developer destroyed over 500 trees planted along the bank of the Lake at Pipie despite bye-laws declaring 100 meters from the water as a buffer zone.



The trees meant to protect the Lake from shrinking and pollution were indiscriminately cut down by a private developer.



As a way of punishment, the private developer, who has not been named, has been ordered by the Manhyia Palace to plant 59,800 trees, manage them within a period of five years and then hand them over to the communities.



“Our rules of engagement is that if you cut one of the trees planted under the auspices of the Manhyia Palace, you have to replace it with 100. So the



private developer is expected to plant 59,800 trees and manage them within a period of five years before handing over to the fringe communities. We



don’t set rules and just leave it like that, there will be enforcement,” the Coordinator of the Asante Kingdom Landscape Restoration Programme, Fred Kyei noted.

Following the worrying development as revealed in the exposé by TV3, the chiefs of the area have pledged to protect the natural reserve after being summoned by the Manhyia Palace.



The land is said to have been sold to the developer by a caretaker chief around the Lake.



The Manhyia Palace has summoned all the chiefs in the area to caution and educate them on the need to even plant more trees to protect the Lake.



“We pledge to protect the Lake. We will ensure that we abide by the bye-laws," Nana Gyamfi Poku, Obo Abontendonhene noted.



Nana Yaw Agyei, Ahantasehene had also said that “Some of the chiefs along the Lake are not truthful. I have personally planted trees in my community to protect the Lake at my end. It’s a piece of welcoming news from the Manhyia Palace to compel each of us to protect the Lake.”



The Manhyia Palace intends to plant 1 million trees around the Lake by 2025.