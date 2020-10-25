Hero taxi driver who saved victims of church building collapse to get NADMO job

Kwabena Boahene aka Cote d’Iviore

Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has revealed that a taxi driver who shot to fame for tirelessly helping with the rescue efforts in the Akyem-Batabi church building collapse will be recruited.

According to a Daily Graphic report on the incident, the NADMO boss, Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, said at a press conference that Kwabena Boahene would be stationed at the Organisation’s headquarters to assist with future rescue missions.



Mr Boahene, aka Cote d’Iviore, spearheaded the rescue of 30 church members who had been trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.



The taxi driver shot to fame on social media when the rescue mission was ongoing, with many celebrities sharing his photo on various social media sites and commending him for his selfless service.



The fatal incident at the Church of Prosperity in the Eastern Region has claimed 22 lives, including that of a two-year-old baby girl.



There were eight survivors – six of which have been treated and discharged while two are still receiving treatment at different health facilities.

One of the survivors, who is on admission is in intensive care at the St Joseph Hospital in Koforidua.



The uncompleted church building said to be owned by Prophet Isaac Ofori, aka Akoa Isaac, caved in on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



The building had been undergoing construction for at least ten years, according to accounts of residents in the area where the building was sited.



