High Commission building attack won’t affect Ghana, Nigeria relations – Antwi-Danso

International relations expert Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso has downplayed the impact of the demolition of a building belonging to the Nigerian High Commission to Ghana on diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Armed men reportedly stormed the High Commission under the cover of darkness on Friday 19 June 2020 and demolished the building under construction. The edifice, according to reports, was intended to serve as a residence for staff and visiting diplomats. The Osu Stool has owned up to demolishing accusing the Nigerian High Commission of trespassing on its land.



Government has since apologized for the development while the Police, National Security and the Lands Commission conduct investigations into the incident.



“We will do all we can to look into the matter and make suggestions. The government has taken hold of this matter and will ensure that the right thing is done… We say sorry, we are very sorry that this has happened,” Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayokor Botchway told pressmen after leading a delegation to visit the scene on Monday 23 June 2020.



Commenting on the development on Starr Today, the Dean of Academic Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) said government has taken the right step in seeking to investigate the matter.

“Internationally we recognize the fact that the premises of an embassy or a high commission are non-violable. The premises do not belong to the host country, it’s something in diplomatic relations we all accept so that is observed everywhere. So how come somebody violated this. Two things; one, government has said that it is not part of it. The ministry has made it clear, the security agencies have made it clear they were not part of it, so government says they were going to investigate. That’s very positive,” Dr. Antwi-Danso told Starr News’ Naa Dedei Tettey.



On possible diplomatic row between the two countries, the international relations expert said: “As for our relations with Nigeria nothing is going to happen. This is an infraction for which we have apologized and we say we are not involved so we are investigating”.





