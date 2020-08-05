General News

High Court Judge accused of corruption by Anas entitled to pension benefits - SC

Ghana's supreme court

One of the judges accused of corruption by investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in the 2015 judicial scandal is entitled to his retirement package, the Supreme Court has said.

This follows the Chief Justice’s failure, according to the SC, to set up a committee to conduct impeachment proceedings against Justice Kwame Ohene-Essel (retd) as at the time he retired as a judge.



It is for this reason the Apex Court nullified the decision by the Chief Justice to withhold the retirement benefits of Justice Kwame Ohene-Essel (retd).



The court explained that, the CJ’s verdict was unconstitutional as it does not apply to judges on retirement.



A Graphiconline.com quoting the court stated that “An impeachment proceedings cannot be commenced in respect of a retired Judge. After all, if the process is completed, and the recommendation is for removal from office, from where will he be removed from and to what effect?”