High Court directs NDC's Chief Biney to present petition to Vice President in front of DVLA office

The Ghana Police Service has secured a restraining order from the Accra High Court to bar Hamilton Nixon Biney from picketing at the office of the Vice President at the Jubilee House.

An Accra High Court, Criminal Division, presided by her Lordship Justice Ruby Aryeetey today, 27th October, 2022 in respect of an application for a restraining order by Isaac Yeboah (DSP), Staff Officer, Accra Regional Police Commander, has asked Hamilton Nixon Biney to present his petition to the Vice President of the republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the DVLA office on the Switch back road instead of his request to the office of the Vice President at the Jubilee House.



The demonstrators can however go on with their picketing at the Kawukudi Park as planned, but presentation of the petition shall be infront of the DVLA office on the Switch back road.



The court after hearing Counsel for the Applicant (DSP Asare) and Counsel for the Respondent (L. A. Apanga Esq) held as follows:



1. That the demonstrators can go on with their picketing at the Kawukudi Park as planned.



2. That the point of presentation of the petition shall be infront of the DVLA office on the Switch back road.

3. The leader of the demonstration shall be accompanied by 19 other demonstrators and 10 pressmen to march from Kawukudi Park through 37 to the Lands Commission junction and turn right to the DVLA where three demonstrators shall meet a representative from the office of the vice president to receive the petition.



No injunction order has been made.



On 21st October, 2022, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command received a letter titled "Request to Picket at the Office of the Vice President" written and signed by Hamilton Nixon Biney.



The Organizer (Hamilton Nixon Biney) in his letter to the Police indicated his intention to picket at the Office of the Vice President on Friday, 28th October, 2022.



In this regard the Police requested that in line with section 1(4) of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), Chief Biney relocate the destination point for his intended demonstration in order for the Police to provide the needed security.

"That efforts by Command to get the Organizer to relocate the destination point to El-Wak sports Stadium since the intended event/destination at the seat of Government may heighten the existing security threats and create a sense of insecurity has proved futile," a part of the affidavit in support of the Motion to the High Court stated.



"The Command explained to the Organizer the security situations and terrorist activities in and around our borders and neighbouring Countries including Togo, Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Nigeria which Ghana is not an exception. Additionally, the Police team also discussed with the Organiser of the recent National Security alert issued on 17th May, 2022 of a possible terrorist attack in Ghana".



