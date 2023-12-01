High Court gives Barker-Vormawor two weeks to respond to Kan-Dapaah's suit

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The Accra High Court presided by Justice Joseph Adu-Agyemang has given the former convenor of the #FixTheCountry crusade, Oliver Barker-Vormawor two weeks to file a written response to the defamatory suit filed against him by the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

Albert Kan-Daapah on September 26, 2023, dragged Barker-Vomawor to the High Court, praying the court to slap a GH¢10 million on him for some allegations he made against him.



Despite filing the suit over two months ago, Barker-Vormawor is yet to officially respond to the suit which prompted the legal team of Kan-Dapaah to go back to the court for a judgment in Default of Defence.



On Thursday, November 29, 2023, the High Court listened to the plea by Barker-Vomawor and granted him two weeks to respond to the charges against him by the National Security Minister.



The case has, thus been adjourned to December 14, 2023 by the High Court which was presided over by His Lordship Joseph Adu- Owusu Agyemang for Oliver Barker-Vormawor to file his defence so that the case will take its normal course and ultimately be heard on the merits.



What Barker-Vormawor said about Kan-Dapaah

Mr. Barker-Vormawor in an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the Occupy Jubilee House protest had alleged that at a meeting between him and the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, he was offered $1 million by the Minister in an attempt to get him to stop his activism.



After the National Security Ministry released a statement to debunk the allegation on Friday, Oliver Barker-Vormawor in a television interview with Joy News said he is ready to release an audio, and that he recorded the said meeting where the offer was made.



“I will release an audio into the public domain, which would confirm that the Minister invited me to a secret safe house location, that we should have an individual meeting between him and myself, at which meeting he made that offer to myself. No other FixThecountry convener was involved there,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor said.



Reliefs:



Kan Dapaah is seeking the following reliefs;

The defendant had absolutely no basis whatsoever for his defamatory statements.



The defendant was absolutely reckless in his defamatory statements as he showed no scintilla of evidence to support the defamatory statements.



The plaintiff has never had any other meeting with the defendant beyond the aforementioned second meeting whether alone or in concert with others.



Even though Plaintiff has made it clear to Defendant that the statements are false, the defendant has not offered the plaintiff any apology or retraction. It is to be inferred that Defendant has failed to do so because he is indifferent to the truth and is simply reckless and malicious.



