High Court grants Nyantakyi’s request to see Anas’ face before court proceeding

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kw

A High Court has ruled that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will be allowed to testify with his mask in his case against former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court.

However, Kwasi Nyantakyi will be given an opportunity to see Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ face in chamber before his testimony, Myjoyonline.com reports.



This ruling was delivered by the court following an application by lawyers for Mr. Nyantakyi seeking an opportunity to see the real face of Anas Aremeyaw Anas in camera.



The court was of the view that, the identity of Anas who is witness in the determination of the criminal trial of the former football administrator arising from the Number 12 documentary which exposed corruption in Ghana football, is crucial to allow the accused to identify him and to be able to defend himself.



Myjoyonline.com reports that Anas has been seen in public addressing the media while wearing his bead masks and this shows that he is was comfortable appearing in public while disguising himself. It therefore, issued the following orders on how the case should proceed;



“Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will testify against Former GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court but disguised in a mask

Mr. Nyantakyi will however have the opportunity to see his face in chambers before such testimony,” myjoyonline quoted the judge.



