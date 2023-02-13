High Court grants bail to 3 persons standing trial for failing to declare their property, income

The High Court

The High Court has granted bail to some persons standing trial over their failure to declare their property and income

The High Court granted bail to three persons out of the four persons after they pleaded not guilty.



The fourth person was absent due to ill health.



The four accused persons are Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban & Peter Archibold Hyde.



The case has been adjourned to 13th March 2023 for continuation.



The victims if found guilty for failing to declare property and income are liable to a jail term of not below two years and not more than four years or a fine of not less than five hundred penalty units or both.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor in a statement dated Friday, 10, 2023, said Mr Siedu works with the National Insurance Commission while James works with the Office of the Vice President as an administrator.



According to the Office of the Vice President, they confirmed that Mr. Keck Osei is a Civil Servant with many years of working experience at the Jubilee House “dating back to periods before this government came into force.”



However, the Vice President’s Office in a statement has stressed that “the facts as disclosed by the charge sheets suggest it is a personal matter, unconnected to the Office or his role in the Office.”



YNA/WA